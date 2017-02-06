Iowa State men upset Kansas at Kansas in huge win!

Iowa State followed up a terrible practice with a terrific game.

One of its most satisfying in years.

Deonte Burton hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Monte Morris added 25 and made two crucial free throws in overtime, and the Cyclones rallied from a big halftime deficit to beat No. 3 Kansas 92-89 on Saturday and end the Jayhawks’ 51-game winning streak in Allen Fieldhouse.

“This is just a special win, special day for these guys,” said Cyclones coach Steve Prohm, who lamented with a laugh that “terrible” practice Friday. “Yesterday was awful.”

Things were a whole lot better Saturday.

Naz Mitrou-Long added six 3-pointers and 22 points, and the Cyclones (14-8, 6-4 Big 12) made a school-record 18 3-pointers while forcing the Jayhawks (20-3, 8-2) into 21 turnovers.

They also overcame a monster game by the Jayhawks’ Frank Mason III, who had a career-best 32 points while going 9 of 11 from the field, 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and 10 of 12 at the free throw line.