MHS girls soccer update

The JV (0-2) & varsity (0-2) soccer girls played at Newton. JV lost 4-0 while varsity lost 1-0.

Ryanne Rausch scored for Newton with 8:13 remaining in the 1st half. The girls battled well, fought hard but couldn’t break through. We’ve worked hard the last week and a half that we’ve had off on transitioning and movement off the ball and that was certainly an area we improved. As a team we need to play at a faster pace and gain possession further up the field (earlier stops) but it was good to see us progress. Tomorrow will be a big test for us.

Victoria Johnson had 7 saves. Macy Goecke had 3 saves.

Shots: Macy Goecke 4, Vanessa Garcia Armas 3, Jade Tejada 1, McKenna Major 1

Bobcats play Waukee at home on Tuesday.