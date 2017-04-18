Busy night for school board

Busy night for the Marshalltown School Board Monday night. Among the highlights school board approved a slight increase in the cost of school lunches for the next school year starting in August. The price of both student and adult lunches from grades five through 12 goes up ten cents, the cost of breakfast will go up a nickle. A student lunch will cost 2.55 and an adult lunch will cost 3.65. A representative of Applebees presented the prom committee with a check for five thousand dollars as the result of a recent fundraiser for prom at the restaurant. School Board approved a lease agreement with the city of Marshalltown that will see the drop off place for buses change from South Second Street and Anson to an area East of Anson Elementary School once construction on the police and fire station building gets underway. Students at staff at Woodbury Elementary School gave a presentation to the board, participation from students and support from parents at the meeting was big. School Board also approved a new course called military science and leader education at the Marshalltown Learning Academy. School Board also learned that the district has received grants for the next school year for Stem programs that include Project Lead The Way.