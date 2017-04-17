Thunderstorms roll through the area Saturday aft and eve

After a good weather day during the day on Saturday storms moved into the listening area in the late afternoon and during the evening hours. There was moderate and heavy rain, hail and thunder and lightning. Belle Plaine got the most rainfall in the area at 2.5 inches worth, Traer had hail that was 1.75 inches in diameter. New Providence had a wind gust of 60 miles per hour. So far in April the Marshalltown area has received 2.89 inches worth of rain.

It was a beautiful day on Easter Sunday in Marshalltown with sunshine and a high of 69.