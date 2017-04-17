MCC baseball team loses twin bill to Iowa Western

Marshalltown, IA—The Marshalltown Community College baseball team dropped a pair of games to No. 12 Iowa Western Community College on Sunday afternoon at Shawn Williams Field. The Reivers took the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) contests by scores of 5-1 and 11-1.

MCC (14-19/4-6) got on the board first in game one after Tony Salato (Knoxville, IA/Knoxville) scored on an RBI-single from Diogen Ceballos (La Vega, Dominican Republic/Lice la Romana) in the first inning. The scoring ended there as the Reivers (29-10/9-1) scored three in the second and tacked on two more in the sixth to take the win.

Juan Carlos Gonzalez (Piedra Blanca, Dominican Republic/Salome Urena de Henrriquez) struck out eight batters in five innings but was tagged with the loss. Ceballos led the offense with three hits. Peyton Stephens (Carlisle, IA/Carlisle) added a triple in the second inning.

Iowa Western carried the momentum into game two, scoring five runs in each of the first two innings to stake a 10-0 lead. Marving Serrano (Caracas, Venezuela/Ciudad Fajardo de Guatire) scored the Tigers’ only run in the second on an RBI-single from Salato.

Ceballos added two more hits in the nightcap for MCC.

MCC and Iowa Western complete their conference series on Monday afternoon with a doubleheader set to begin at 12:00 PM.