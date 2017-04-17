Remember watching Bob Barker play one of America’s Favorite Games? O’Hungry’s & KIX 101.1 are Proud to Present Ker – Plunko!!
Monday, April 24th start listening for the cue to call. Be the correct caller & win a prize plus every winner qualifies to PLAY at the Grand Ker Plunko, live from O’Hungry’s in Marshalltown on Saturday, May 6th from 10am to noon.
The Live Ker-Plunko! contest could net you a big win, you’ll drop the KIX Cog and have a chance to WIN some great prizes!
PRELIMINARY PRIZES:
A Pair of tickets to Guthrie’s River Ruckus
A deluxe car wash from Supershine Car Wash
An overnight stay at Best Western Regency Inn
A Gift card from Brown’s Shoe Fit in Marshalltown
LIVE KER-PLUNKO PRIZES:
$1,001.00 CASH
2017 Trek 820 Bicycle (valued @ $379)
Camping Package (valued @ $295)
Access Bed Liner (valued @ 525)
& Family Weekend Stay (valued @ $500)
Rental Certificate (valued @ $500)