Remember watching Bob Barker play one of America’s Favorite Games? O’Hungry’s & KIX 101.1 are Proud to Present Ker – Plunko!!

Monday, April 24th start listening for the cue to call. Be the correct caller & win a prize plus every winner qualifies to PLAY at the Grand Ker Plunko, live from O’Hungry’s in Marshalltown on Saturday, May 6th from 10am to noon.

The Live Ker-Plunko! contest could net you a big win, you’ll drop the KIX Cog and have a chance to WIN some great prizes!

PRELIMINARY PRIZES:

A Pair of tickets to Guthrie’s River Ruckus

A deluxe car wash from Supershine Car Wash

An overnight stay at Best Western Regency Inn

A Gift card from Brown’s Shoe Fit in Marshalltown

LIVE KER-PLUNKO PRIZES:

$1,001.00 CASH

2017 Trek 820 Bicycle (valued @ $379)

Camping Package (valued @ $295)

Access Bed Liner (valued @ 525)

& Family Weekend Stay (valued @ $500)

Rental Certificate (valued @ $500)

52 Car Washes (valued @ $624)

Orca Cooler (valued @ $300)

La-Z-Boy Rocker Recliner (valued @ $469)