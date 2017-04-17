KER-PLUNKO!

By , posted April 17, 2017 | Featured | No Comments |

Remember watching Bob Barker play one of America’s Favorite Games? O’Hungry’s & KIX 101.1 are Proud to Present Ker – Plunko!!

Monday, April 24th start listening for the cue to call. Be the correct caller & win a prize plus every winner qualifies to PLAY at the Grand Ker Plunko, live from O’Hungry’s in Marshalltown on Saturday, May 6th from 10am to noon.

The Live Ker-Plunko! contest could net you a big win, you’ll drop the KIX Cog and have a chance to WIN some great prizes!

PRELIMINARY PRIZES:
A Pair of tickets to Guthrie’s River Ruckus
A deluxe car wash from Supershine Car Wash
An overnight stay at Best Western Regency Inn
A Gift card from Brown’s Shoe Fit in Marshalltown

LIVE KER-PLUNKO PRIZES:

$1,001.00 CASH

 2017 Trek 820 Bicycle (valued @ $379)

 Camping Package (valued @ $295)

 Access Bed Liner (valued @ 525)

 &  Family Weekend Stay (valued @ $500)

 Rental Certificate (valued @ $500)

 52 Car Washes (valued @ $624)

 Orca Cooler (valued @ $300)

 La-Z-Boy Rocker Recliner (valued @ $469)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*