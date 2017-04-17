Iowa’s Best Country, KIX 101.1, is proud to be the official host of the Brantley Gilbert Pre-Party at Buzzard Billy’s Bar & Grill in Des Moines.

Friday night, April 28th, 2017 Brantley Gilbert brings his “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” to Wells Fargo Arena and starting at 4pm KIX 101.1 & Buzzard Billy’s Bar & Grill want to get you primed for the show.

Before you go to the concert, stop by for quick service food stations & the best Cajun Creole food and $4 Tall Boys!

KIX 101.1 will be there with great prizes to give away including meet-n-greet passes to Brantley Gilbert, tickets to Adventureland, Iowa Cubs tickets, CD’s and other great prizes!