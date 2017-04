The Marshalltown High School track teams took part in the Jim Duncan relays on Saturday in Des Moines at Drake Stadium. Thrower Maddux Richardson was the shot at a distance of 56.11.5. Mallory Henze was 4th in the discus with a throw of 100.9. On Monday the girls golf team takes part in the West Des Moines Valley Invite at Willow Creek Golf Course. The girls soccer team will play at Newton in the evening time at 7:00 p-m.