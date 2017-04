The State Patrol reports a single vehicle personal injury accident in Hardin County. According to an accident report the driver is identified as 53 year old Daniel Minard of Waterloo who was operating a 2003 Dodge Dakota. It happened on County Road S-56 south of Steamboat Rock. The vehicle lost control, rolled into the ditch and ended up on its wheels. Minard was taken by Eldora Ambulance to the Hampton Family Hospital for treatment.