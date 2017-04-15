Saturday sports in our neck of the woods

The Iowa Cubs open up a series Saturday afternoon against the Round Rock Express at Principal Park, its a five o’clock hour start. The Iowa Barnstormers Saturday night play the Nebraska Danger with a 7:05 p-m kick off in Indoor Football League action. The Iowa baseball team continues a Big Ten series against Nebraska at Lincoln with a 5:05 pm start. Iowa State`s softball team plays Oklahoma State in Ames Saturday morning at the Cyclone Sports Complex. The Iowa Wild play at Rockford Saturday night with a 7:05 p-m face off. USHL playoff action includes Muskegon at Dubuque, Fargo will be at Waterloo, Des Moines will skate at Sioux City. Marshalltown Community College was scheduled to play a home baseball doubleheader against Iowa Western Community College at two p-m, mother nature permitting.