Retirement reception for long time MSD employee

The Marshalltown School District held a retirement reception Friday afternoon for Marilyn Rhodes a 65 year Administrative Professional who is retiring. The event was held at the Team Room at the Marshalltown High School Roundhouse. Rhodes spent two hours greeting friends, supporters, students, and loved ones who stood in line to give their regards. She started with the school district not long after graduating from MHS in the early 1950’s and said things have vastly changed in the school district over the course of time. The school district arranged to have the food service staff of the Marshalltown School District prepare the food and goodies that were on hand for Rhodes Retirement Reception.