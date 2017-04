Marshalltown High School participated in the Jim Duncan Track meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines Saturday. The meet was named in honor the late Professor Jim Duncan of Drake University who was a long time track and field announcer for the annual Drake Relays that also take place this month. This marked one of the biggest venues a track and field athlete at the high school level would be in during the course of a season. A lot of athletic history at the stadium which has been around a while.