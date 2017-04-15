Good Friday in Marshalltown saw church services be held including a city wide ecumenical service at Dejardin Hall at the MCC campus Friday night. There were also pilgrimages including a group that was spotted on the west side of South Center Street stopping from time to time to pray with a large wooden cross leading the way. Easter Egg Hunts were scheduled Saturday at the Bickford Cottage of Marshalltown and at Reiman Gardens in Ames. First Baptist Church also held an Easter Extravaganza Saturday morning. Sunday Easter Dinner Buffets were scheduled in Marshalltown at the Best Western Regency, the Tremont in downtown Marshalltown and at the Hy Vee Grocery store.