Brett Anderson stranded seven runners over five innings and Albert Almora Jr. made a pair of outstanding catches against the ivy to help the Cubs blank the Dodgers, 4-0 at Wrigley Field. Anderson gave up three hits and four walks against his ex-team before handing it over to the Chicago bullpen, which tossed three-hit ball the rest of the way. Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell each hit their first home run of the season to help Anderson improve to 2-0.