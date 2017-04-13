School Board talks about grading system

The Marshalltown School Board held a work session Wednesday to talk about the issues of standards based grading and competency based education. They took no action and indicated at the end of the meeting that another work session on the subject would be needed at another time. It was a meeting was a lot of references to educational acronyms and the feeling that the scope of traditional grading was transcending to something that could more accurately evaluate where a student was and what they could do. More than one school board member indicated they had heard from parents about the issue and there was concern about effective communication to parents about the grading system and how to interpret it.