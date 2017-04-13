Brantley Gilbert Contest

Iowa’s Best Country, KIX 101.1, is so excited to welcome Brantley Gilbert to the Wells Fargo Arena! Brantley Gilbert’s The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour 2017 with special guest Luke Combs will be coming to Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, April 28th, 2017 at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased online at Hy-VeeTix.com, through the Wells Fargo Arena Box Office, at any Des Moines/Ames Hy-VeeTix.com location, or by calling 844-55-HYVEE.

All week you will have a chance to win a pair tickets to the show. Just listen for KIX 101.1 to play the Brantley Gilbert Weekend Sounder, be caller 9 & win a pair of tickets to the concert!