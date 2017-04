A decent weather night for baseball in Des Moines as the Iowa Cubs lost their home opener to the New Orleans Babycakes by the score of 2-1 in 10 innings. Iowa has now lost three straight after winning three in a row to open the campaign. The I-Cubs take a 3-3 record into game two of the home stand tonight in Des Moines, play ball is 6:38 p-m. The weather should be even nicer for the contest.