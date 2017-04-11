Consulting firm presents about the Marshalltown Coliseum

The G-T-G consulting firm presented a feasibility study about the Marshalltown Veterans Coliseum Monday at a meeting at Marshalltown City Hall. Spokesman Steve Grasso says they envision a new vestibule on the west side of the Coliseum and the creation of additional floor space for the facility by removing the balcony and making room for two basketball courts. The building dates back to the year 1928. A 25-thousand dollar grant from the Martha Ellen Tye foundation provided the means for the study. The price tag according to Grasso for the work is three and a half to four million dollars. Also air conditioning would be added and better air circulation. Reaction to the study was both good and bad depending on who you talked to. No official word from the City of Marshalltown about where they will go next with the project.

Photo credit: City Of Marshalltown