Bobcat sports update:

April 11, 2017

The Marshalltown girls track and field squad placed 3rd at the Boone Invitational Monday. Grace Metzger took 2nd in the shot put with a lifetime best of 31-3. The four by 800 meter relay squad took 2nd in 11:26.96. The tennis teams will be in action today: the girls will host Ames at four p-m and the boys will be at Ames at four p-m. The girls track team will be in action Tuesday at the Ames invitational at 4:30 pm. The boys soccer team will host Des Moines North at 7:30 at Leonard Cole Field in Marshalltown.

 

