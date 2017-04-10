Marshalltown City Council meets today

The Marshalltown City Council meets this afternoon at City Hall at 5:30 p-m. Earlier in the afternoon there will be a feasibility study on the Marshalltown Veterans Memorial Coliseum presented at a meeting also at City Hall at three p-m. During the Council meeting today, Dan Kester who was selected as an appointee to represent the cities first city council ward after the death of Bob Schubert will be given the oath of office. Mayor Jim Lowrance will issue a proclamation in regard to a stand against racism day on Monday April 24th during the noon hour at the Marshall County Courthouse grounds. There is also expected to be a discussion on incentives for new police department hires.