Triple homicide at rural Bondurant

Authorities say a man sought as a material witness in the slayings of his parents and sister in their suburban Des Moines home has surrendered in Missouri.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 20-year-old Chase Nicholson surrendered Friday morning to police in Neosho, Missouri. Iowa authorities had sought him on a material witness warrant. Iowa online court records don’t show that he’s been charged with a crime.

The bodies of 58-year-old Mark Nicholson, 56-year-old Charla Nicholson and 24-year-old Tawni Nicholson were discovered Thursday night in their Bondurant residence.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to provide more information about the slayings.