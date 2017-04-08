Bobcat sports update

By , posted April 8, 2017 | Sports | No Comments |

The Marshalltown Bobcats boys soccer team beat Mason City on Friday on the road by the score of 1-0, Nick Summers scored in the 30th minute of the match to give MHS its margin of victory. Meanwhile the tennis teams played Newton, the girls won at home 7-4 and the boys won at Newton 10-1. At the Kenny Dean Track and Field Invite at Leonard Cole Field, Maddux Richardson set a meet record in the shot put with a hurl of 56 feet seven and a half inches. Ames won the boys meet with Marshalltown placing 5th.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*