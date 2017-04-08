Bobcat sports update

The Marshalltown Bobcats boys soccer team beat Mason City on Friday on the road by the score of 1-0, Nick Summers scored in the 30th minute of the match to give MHS its margin of victory. Meanwhile the tennis teams played Newton, the girls won at home 7-4 and the boys won at Newton 10-1. At the Kenny Dean Track and Field Invite at Leonard Cole Field, Maddux Richardson set a meet record in the shot put with a hurl of 56 feet seven and a half inches. Ames won the boys meet with Marshalltown placing 5th.