Bobcat sports update

By , posted April 7, 2017

In high school tennis on Thursday the Marshalltown girls lost on the road at Fort Dodge 8-3, while the boys at home beat Fort Dodge 7-4. In girls golf Johnston beat Marshalltown by four shots at the American Legion Golf Course 211 to 217. On Friday the tennis teams play Newton, the girls at home at 4 pm and the boys at Newton at 4:15. Marshalltown high school school will host a track and field meet at Leonard Cole Field at 5pm called the Kenny Dean Invitational. The boys soccer team will play at Mason City in a match that kicks off at 4:45 pm.

 

