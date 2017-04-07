Navy says Iowa State cadets put inappropriate photos online

The Navy is denouncing an incident in which members of its officer training program at Iowa State University posted explicit photos on a Facebook page.

Lt. Sean Brophy, a spokesman for the Naval Service Training Command, tells The Associated Press that the March 4 incident involved seven members of the school’s NROTC program.

He says Navy leaders learned about the pictures the next day and responded quickly. He says such behavior “has no place in our military or society, and it does not comport with our core values.”

Brophy says the photos were removed from Facebook. NROTC leaders apologized to Iowa State academic officials and trained the 68-member battalion on proper social media behavior.

Brophy says “administrative actions” have been taken against the midshipmen, who remain part of the program.