Supervisor to receive bids on the elevator project today

By , posted April 6, 2017 | News | No Comments |

The Marshall County Board of Supervisors will be receiving bids for the elevator modernization and upgrade project for the Marshall County Courthouse this afternoon at two p-m up on the third floor of the facility in meeting room number. The Supervisors have envisioned a 460-thousand dollar budget for the project which entails modernizing  one at a time the two elevators at the courthouse which have been around since the 1970’s. The TSP engineering firm helped with the design work. A September target completion date is now being anticipated.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*