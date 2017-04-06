Supervisor to receive bids on the elevator project today

The Marshall County Board of Supervisors will be receiving bids for the elevator modernization and upgrade project for the Marshall County Courthouse this afternoon at two p-m up on the third floor of the facility in meeting room number. The Supervisors have envisioned a 460-thousand dollar budget for the project which entails modernizing one at a time the two elevators at the courthouse which have been around since the 1970’s. The TSP engineering firm helped with the design work. A September target completion date is now being anticipated.