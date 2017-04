Iowa’s baseball team beat South Dakota State in non conference action Tuesday in Iowa City by the score of 4-3. Jake Adams of the Hawkeyes had a two run homer and three rbi’s on the day. Iowa’s starting and early relief pitching was shaky but they pushed across two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning that gave them the game winning margin and extended their winning streak to seven games. It was cloudy and cool in Iowa City during the game.