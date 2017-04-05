Highlights of the Marshall County Supervisors meeting

Busy meeting Tuesday for the Marshall County Board of Supervisors. The supervisors approved the assignment of certifacates of tax sale for three properties in Marshalltown to the City of Marshalltown. Marshalltown City Administrator Jessica Kinser spoke to the board and said the city would like to try to attract someone to do something with the property to get them active on the tax rolls, the properties are at 108 North 7th Avenue, 512 East Main Street and 612 Bromley Street. The time line for completion of the elevator project at the Marshall County Courthouse has now been changed to September 22nd. The scope of the project it turns out was larger then county officials originally envisioned. The State DOT is planning road improvements to State Highway 146 in Marshall County at an undetermined time frame in the future according to the County Engineer`s Department. A stand against racism rally was approved for the Courthouse grounds on Monday April 24th between noon and one pm.