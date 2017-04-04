School Board approves budget for the next fiscal year

The Marshalltown School Board has approved the budget for the next fiscal year, they did so during a meeting Monday night after a public hearing that drew no comments. District Director of Finance Brian Bartz says the district is in fine shape as it moves forward. the tax levy rate is down slightly from last year and the rate is the lowest since 2013/2014. A new principal for Fisher Elementary School has been hired in Mark Lee who presently is principal at an elementary school in Sitka Alaska. Rogers Elementary students presented to the school board and demonstrated their skills in science, technology, engineering and math. Lenihan School custodian Roger Johnson who is a veteran, made a surprise appearance to say thank you to the board and Superintendent Doctor Theron Schutte for their support of veterans and a recognition event last November. A salary settlement was reached between the district and the Buildings and Grounds department, a wage increase of 2.77 percent and a total package of 1.65%.