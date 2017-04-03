South Carolina wins women`s national basketball title

By , posted April 3, 2017 | Sports | No Comments |

Dawn Staley finally has her first NCAA women’s basketball championship after coaching South Carolina to a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State at Dallas.

Staley had reached the Final Four three times as a player and once previously as a coach without capturing a title. She watched as A’ja Wilson scored 23 points to give the Gamecocks their first championship.

South Carolina saw a 14-point, second-half lead cut to 54-50 before Wilson following her blocked shot with a short jumper that started a game-clinching, 12-2 run.

South Carolina handled a Bulldogs squad that ended Connecticut’s 111-game winning streak Friday on Morgan William’s buzzer-beating basket in overtime. William was held in check by the Gamecocks, scoring just eight points.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*