Marshalltown City Council picks 1st Ward Council appointee

The Marshalltown City Council in meeting in Special Session Monday opted to pick Dan Kester as an appointee in the cities First Ward to fill out the term of the late Councilman Bob Schubert who passed away a few weeks ago. Kester is a 50 year resident of Marshalltown, an alumnus of MHS and UNI who resides in downtown Marshalltown. He emerged from nine people who showed up to be interviewed during a noon time meeting. Mayor Jim Lowrance says each of the interested persons were asked the same number of questions. In the end Council took a vote and Kester emerged as the appointee. Kester will need to run again in the general election in November. Kester is employed by the Marshalltown Company and also is a residential developer. Mayor Lowrance says he had some qualities that council found favorable. He said he was very pleased with the amount of interest that was shown in wanting to serve the cities first ward.