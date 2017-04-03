Chris Stapleton Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em

By , posted April 3, 2017 | Featured | No Comments |

Iowa’s Best Country, KIX 101.1, is so excited to welcome Chris Stapleton and the American Road Show Tour to Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, October 6th, 2017 at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased online at Hy-VeeTix.com, through the Wells Fargo Arena Box Office, at any Des Moines/Ames Hy-VeeTix.com location, or by calling 844-55-HYVEE starting Friday, April 7th, 2017 @ 10:00am.

All week you will have a chance to Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em. Just listen for the cue to call, be caller 9 & win a pair of tickets to the concert! It’s that easy!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*