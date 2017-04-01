NCAA women`s final four sees an upset!

The winning streak? Over. The championship aspirations? Done.

Mississippi State has ended UConn’s record 111-game winning streak and earned a berth in the NCAA women’s basketball title game by stunning the Huskies, 66-64 on Morgan William’s buzzer-beater in overtime. William hit a 15-footer that was upheld on replay review, ending Connecticut’s bid for a fifth consecutive national championship.

The shocker comes one year after the Huskies blasted the Bulldogs by 60 in the Sweet 16.

South Carolina also reached Sunday’s title game in Dallas with a strong second half against Stanford.

Allisha Gray finished with 18 points and Aja Wilson added 13 and 19 rebounds as the Gamecocks eliminated the Cardinal, 62-53. South Carolina trailed by nine at halftime and took control with a 13-0 run in the third quarter.

The Gamecocks lost their only other semifinal appearance two years ago.