10 people seek the Ward 1 Marshalltown City Council seat

According to information from the city of Marshalltown, ten people seek the First Ward City Council seat vacated with the passing of Councilman Bob Schubert. Council will meet in special session Monday at noon to conduct interviews, they are supposed to make up their minds, appoint a person to the council seat, and the person would be given the oath of office on Monday April 10th. The interview process is open to the public, at the City Council Chambers of Marshalltown City Hall.

Candidates include:

JBS employee Tim Bradbury

Retired Minister Norris Broussard

Educator Sue Cahill

MHS and UNI alum Dan Kester

Emerson employee Mike Ladehoff

50 year resident David Shearer

Former UPS store owner and Lenox employee Gary Thompson

Former Mayoral candidate Jason Vajert

Roofing contractor Edward Wyllie

Biology Professor Sally Wilson