TCU is the NIT champion following a rout of Georgia Tech.

Tournament MVP Kenrich Williams had 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Horned Frogs blasted the Yellow Jackets, 88-56. Vlad Brodziansky scored 18 points for the Horned Frogs, who opened on a 20-3 run en route to their first NIT title.

Tadric Jackson led Georgia Tech with 19 points.