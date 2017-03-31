M-G-S to go on line Saturday

The Marshalltown Generating Station as expected will be going on line Saturday after a multi year construction process at its location on the far east side of Marshalltown. The facility is operated by Alliant Energy. The date and time for formal pomp and circumstance in regard to the beginning of operations will take place at a later date according to company officials. Some 47.3 million dollars has been contributed to the local economy over the two and a half years construction has been taking place according to company spokesman Kenn Vinson.