Central Iowa Health Care employees updated on bankruptcy process

Late Thursday night employees of Central Iowa Health Care were issued an e-mail statement updating them on progress with the bankruptcy process. Attorney Ronald Winters of the law firm of Alvarez and Marsal says Unity Point Health Care Waterloo and Central Iowa Health Care filed an agreed upon Asset Purchase Agreement with the bankruptcy court consistent with a conditional approval issued by the court at a hearing on March 16th. The judge is expected to enter an order approving this agreement in the next few days and the two sides will sign the agreement at that time.

Winters says substantial transaction and integration activity is in progress and work is going on toward a May first target closing date.

He says Unity Point employee hiring information and on boarding information will be shared in the coming weeks.

A joint announcement from the two sides about the agreement is pending.