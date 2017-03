There was a fatal accident in Tama County Wednesday afternoon according to the Iowa State Patrol. The victim is identified as 29 year old Sandra Morrow of Ottumwa. According to the accident report it was a head on crash on state highway 21. Morrow was driving a 1994 Olds Cutlass Ciera going northbound. The other driver is identified as 58 year old Mark Calvin of Morning Sun who was not hurt.