Drills art piece dedicated at MHS

Marshalltown High School held dedication activities for the “Drills” art piece which sits in front of the Roundhouse facility on campus Thursday. A student led assembly was held, with music, spoken remarks and lots of pride for the new artwork designed by artist Gail Folwell of Boulder Colorado. Folwell says says artists are problem solvers and she enjoyed the process of designing and helping to execute the manufacture of the art work. She says she has received good feedback from students about the work and she feels they have taken ownership of “Drills” and seek to protect it. There was a capacity crowd at the roundhouse for the dedication. Amber Danielson of the Central Iowa Art Association who is Director says this is an exciting time for the community with the dedication of the piece of art.

Chuck Shockley collection