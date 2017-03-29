World Nationals postponed until the fall

Due to already wet track conditions, impending steady heavy rains today and colder temperatures not allowing for any track drying, Marshalltown Speedway officials have announced postponement of this weekend’s IMCA World Nationals special.

“We feel it is best to postpone the World Nationals as conditions will not allow us to prep the track to the standards for which we are known,” explained Promoter Toby Kruse. “With that said, the World Nationals will be held Oct. 12-14.”

“It’s a downer because there was so much interest in this event,” he added. “These are always tough decisions but they are made with the best interest of the racers, crews and fans in mind.”

Plans are for the format to remain the same on the postponed date: IMCA Modifieds race for $10,000 to win and a minimum of $500 to start their 2018 Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot qualifier. Two $1,000 to win features are slated for IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars and Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMods with a pair of $500 to win features for IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks on the card as well.