Madrid won the East Marshall Early Bird track meet Tuesday at LeGrand. East Marshall ended up in 6th place, Gladbrook Reinbeck took 7th.

Lynnville Sully won the BCLUW Boys Early Bird track meet at Conrad. BCLUW was second, GMG 3rd, North Tama 5th and Meskwaki was 6th.

The Marshalltown girls high school track squad will compete at the Boone Invitational Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p-m.