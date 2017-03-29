Men`s NIT Semi Finals played at the Garden

Georgia Tech and TCU have moved into the NIT title game.

Josh Okogie scored a game-high 22 points and Ben Lammers finished with 15 and 11 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets knocked out Cal State Bakersfield, 76-61 at Madison Square Garden. Quinton Stephens had 13 points for Georgia Tech, which led by nine before going on a 15-6 spurt to surge ahead 55-37.

Dedrick Basile’s 18 points led the Roadrunners.

In Game 2, Kenrich Williams scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half of the Horned Frogs’ 68-53 win over Central Florida. Williams also grabbed 14 rebounds and had seven assists for TCU, which trailed by two before opening the second half with a 16-5 run.

Matt Williams paced the Knights with 15 points.