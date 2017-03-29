County Engineer meets with County Supervisors

Marshall County Engineer Paul Geilenfeldt held a meeting Tuesday with the Marshall County Board of Supervisors at the Courthouse. Geilenfeldt talked about a number of issues, he says because of the mild winter there is still a good supply of salt stored at a domed facility on Marshalltown`s east side. He says he will not order more salt till later in the summer after the new fiscal year gets underway. The salt comes out of the state of Kansas. Geilenfeldt talked about a number of other issues including box culvert projects, bridges, the cleaning of ditches, and gravel roads. He maintains a budget for the county and also the State Department of Transportation.