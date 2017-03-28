Update on the women`s NCAA Basketball tournament

Everything UConn lost to graduation made another Final Four even more special for Geno Auriemma and his Huskies.

Napheesa Collier scored 28 points, Gabby Williams had 25 and the Huskies advanced to the national semifinals for the 10th straight year with a 90-52 victory against Oregon on Monday night.

Auriemma said, “There were a lot of question marks going into the season and maybe they didn’t have any in their own minds. They seemed to answer every single one of those questions. They deserve to be in the Final Four. They earned it.”

The Huskies’ 111th consecutive victory moved Auriemma past Pat Summitt for the most NCAA Tournament wins. Auriemma now has 113 and counting.

Next up for top-seeded UConn (36-0) is Mississippi State on Friday night in Dallas. It is just two wins away from a fifth consecutive title and 12th overall.

Kaela Davis scored 23 points and A’ja Wilson added 16 and top-seeded South Carolina held off No. 3 seed Florida State 71-64 in a furious finish Monday night to win the Stockton Regional.

Davis scored immediately off the tip and again on a timely, brilliant left-handed drive with 1:42 to go.

Allisha Gray drove her way to 11 points for South Carolina (31-4) — and Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks are back in the Final Four for the first time since 2015 still chasing the program’s first NCAA championship.