Highlights of Marshalltown City Council meeting

Among the highlights of the latest Marshalltown City Council meeting: The City of Marshalltown has committed 20-thousand dollars to Crime Stoppers efforts to put in security cameras at key locations in the City. Crime Stoppers will be raising funds themselves and they have also asked the Marshall County Board of Supervisors for 20-thousand dollars toward the cause. The price tag is some 58-thousand dollars. Marshalltown Fire Chief David Rierson gave annual report to the council and said 2016 was the department`s busiest yet, 2,653 calls for service. The Marshalltown Convention and Visitors Bureau will receive 67% of revenue from Hotel Motel tax when a new contract goes into effect in July. The cities compost center will open for business on April 3rd. There will be a special City Council meeting on Monday April 3rd at noon to interview candidates interested in being appointed to the First Ward City Council seated vacated when Bob Schubert passed away.