The Iowa women’s basketball team was ousted from the Women's National Invitational Basketball Tournament Sunday, losing to Washington State 74 to 66 at Iowa City. Megan Gustafson lead Iowa with 19 points and 15 rebounds, Ally Disterhoft in her final game as a Hawkeye tallied 16 points. Iowa ends up with a record of 20-14 and three post season wins for Coach Lisa Bluder.