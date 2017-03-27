Informational session on running for office held at Marshalltown Library

The group called I Give a Damn About Marshalltown held an informational meeting about the subject of running for office at the Public Library. Heidi Dalal is a spokeswoman for the group and says the event was designed to motivate younger people to think about running for office and serving on boards and commissions. There were several participants including Marshall County Auditor/Recorder Deanne Raymond, County Treasurer Jarrett Heil, School Board Members Janelle Carter and Ben Fletcher, and Marshalltown City Council members Joel Greer and Bethany Wirin.