The Iowa Highway Patrol reports a fatal vehicle versus person accident Friday night on U-S Highway 30 near the Meskwaki Travel Plaza. The victim is identified as 41 year old Randolph Papakee, who reportedly was trying to cross the road with a woman, she made it, he died not and was struck by an east bound vehicle driven by 37 year old Bryan Sorenson of Toledo who was not hurt. Papakee was taken by Tama County Ambulance to Central Iowa Health Care at Marshalltown where he died.