1st Ward Marshalltown City Council Candidates sought

Due to the death of 1st Ward Councilor Robert Schubert, the council is faced with the task of replacing one of their members.

The council has decided to appoint after reviewing letters of interest along this timeline:

5 PM on March 31, 2017 – Letters of interest are due at the city clerk’s office by 5 PM, March 31, 2017.

12 PM (noon) April 3, 2017 – Individuals will be interviewed in open session. The expectation is the council will discuss the applications in open session and be able to present direction to staff prior to meeting end to prepare a resolution naming the appointed individual.

5:30 PM, April 10, 2017 – the appointment and oath of office will be delivered during the regular council meeting.

The appointed individual will serve until the November 7th election results are finalized by the county auditor’s office.