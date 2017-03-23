Man serving life for killing Iowa officer dies in prison

An Iowa inmate serving life for the 1985 shooting death of a Newton police officer has died in a Fort Madison prison hospice.

A news release from Iowa Department of Corrections says 72-year-old Lawrence Gladson died late Tuesday at the hospice, where he had been housed due to a number of chronic illnesses.

Gladson had been serving life without possibility of parole for first degree murder in the September 1985 death of Newton Officer Daniel McPherren. McPherren was killed in a shootout after confronting Gladson and another man outside a Newton grocery store that had been robbed at gunpoint.

Officials say Gladson took part in the robbery and killing after escaping from a Newton minimum security prison, where he was serving a sentence for assault, extortion and false imprisonment.