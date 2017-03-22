Men`s NIT tournament update

Vlad Brodziansky scored 20 points, Kenrich Williams had the first triple-double in TCU history and the Horned Frogs rolled over Richmond 86-68 to win their bracket of the NIT and advance to the Final Four for the first time.

Williams had 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for TCU (22-15), which was seeded fourth and knocked out top-seeded Iowa in the second round. Desmond Bane added 13 points and Alex Robinson had 12.

The Horned Frogs, under first-year coach Jamie Dixon, will play the winner of UCF-Illinois in Madison Square Garden next Tuesday.

T.J. Cline had 33 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the sixth-seeded Spiders (22-13), De’Monte Buckingham had 11 points and Khwan Fore 10.

Ben Lammers had 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and added eight blocks, four rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Georgia Tech of the final four of the NIT with a 74-66 win over Mississippi.

Josh Okogie led the Yellow Jackets (20-15), who were seeded sixth in their bracket, with 26 points and Quinton Stephens had 10 with seven rebounds.

Georgia Tech never reached the semifinals in eight previous NITs and faces the winner of Cal State Bakersfield-Texas Arlington at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.